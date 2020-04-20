Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong owns 757 properties in the city, an opposition party said on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing liaison office in Hong Kong ‘has HK$3.4 billion property empire’ in the city: Demosisto report
- Mainland China agency has 757 properties in the city with 130 flats bought since 2014, according to research from pro-democracy group
- Joshua Wong says data shows liaison office’s expansion across city, while lawmaker highlights its need to house staff locally
