Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong owns 757 properties in the city, an opposition party said on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing liaison office in Hong Kong ‘has HK$3.4 billion property empire’ in the city: Demosisto report

  • Mainland China agency has 757 properties in the city with 130 flats bought since 2014, according to research from pro-democracy group
  • Joshua Wong says data shows liaison office’s expansion across city, while lawmaker highlights its need to house staff locally
Topic |   Hong Kong Basic Law
Karen Zhang
Karen Zhang

Updated: 8:31pm, 20 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong owns 757 properties in the city, an opposition party said on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE