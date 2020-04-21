Whether Hong Kong’s Basic Law, its mini-constitution, prevents Beijing’s liaison office from becoming involved in the city’s internal affairs has been a hotly debated topic in the past week. Photo: AP
Suddenly in question, Hong Kong government finds defining liaison office’s relationship to Basic Law a ‘tricky’ proposition
- Long-held belief that Article 22 of city’s mini-constitution prevented involvement in day-to-day governance now the subject of hot debate
- British push to change article’s language back in 1989 suggests they foresaw the possibility of just such a debate
