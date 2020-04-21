Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip is expected to be replaced in a reshuffle. Photo: Dickson Lee
Top Hong Kong official loses job in cabinet reshuffle amid controversy over power of Beijing offices’ in city, government sources say
- Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip to be replaced by Director of Immigration Erick Tsang
- Tsang popular with mainland authorities who ‘trust him the most’
Topic | Executive Council of Hong Kong
