Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip is expected to be replaced in a reshuffle. Photo: Dickson Lee
Top Hong Kong official loses job in cabinet reshuffle amid controversy over power of Beijing offices’ in city, government sources say

  • Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip to be replaced by Director of Immigration Erick Tsang
  • Tsang popular with mainland authorities who ‘trust him the most’
Christy Leung and Tony Cheung

Updated: 12:21pm, 21 Apr, 2020

