Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, one of two bodies which criticised local legislators, creating the recent controversy. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam doubles down on defence of Beijing bodies’ criticism
- Liaison office and HKMAO ‘can certainly express their views when exercising their power of supervision’
- She adds that recent controversy over the agencies has drawn focus from pan-democrats’ filibustering antics
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong, one of two bodies which criticised local legislators, creating the recent controversy. Photo: Bloomberg