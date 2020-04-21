Amid mounting cries of interference by pan-democrats, Beijing’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office issued a flurry of statements on Tuesday, doubling down on the central government’s right to supervise the city. Photo: AFP
Beijing not backing down from brewing battle, underscoring right of Hong Kong agencies to ‘exercise jurisdiction’

  • Flurry of Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office statements includes call for opposition lawmaker to step down, face legal consequences of breaking oath
  • While office does not intervene ‘in general’, Beijing has duty to react when city’s fundamental interests are harmed, office says
Natalie Wong
Updated: 9:30pm, 21 Apr, 2020

