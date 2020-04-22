Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle not linked to extradition bill protests but non-performance, disappointing critics

  • The revamp, which is expected to be officially revealed this week, shows chief executive disappointed with performance of four ministers, insider says
  • But secretaries who came under fire for mishandling scrapped extradition bill will remain in their positions
Topic |   Executive Council of Hong Kong
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 8:43am, 22 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE