A newly elected Carrie Lam in 2017 with her cabinet. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle: city leader Carrie Lam expresses confidence in new ministers, and denies one change was influenced by recent Beijing controversy

  • Central government appoints new secretaries for technology, financial services, home affairs, mainland affairs and the civil service
  • Moves based on recommendation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam
Tony Cheung
Updated: 12:47pm, 22 Apr, 2020

