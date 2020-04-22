A newly elected Carrie Lam in 2017 with her cabinet. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong cabinet reshuffle: city leader Carrie Lam expresses confidence in new ministers, and denies one change was influenced by recent Beijing controversy
- Central government appoints new secretaries for technology, financial services, home affairs, mainland affairs and the civil service
- Moves based on recommendation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam
