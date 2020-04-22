Commuters in face masks is seen going to work at the Hong Kong Station amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the morning, Central. 21APR20 SCMP / Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong budget debate begins with lawmaker calls for more taxes, fewer construction projects
- Pan-democrat takes aim at controversial Lantau reclamation project, while pro-establishment politician sees value in value-added tax
- City cannot ‘wait for a natural recovery’, lawmaker Starry Lee says as debate over new budget kicks off
Topic | Hong Kong budget 2020-2021
