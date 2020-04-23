Patrick Nip, the new minister in charge of the Civil Service Bureau. Felix Wong
New civil service chief faces daunting challenge of pleasing Beijing while boosting staff morale, experts say
- Patrick Nip takes over a bureau deeply shaken by the involvement of tens of thousands of employees in the extradition bill protests
- Although the city’s leader denies the secretary has a political agenda, he will nevertheless be forced to make tough calls about issues dividing the central government and employees
Topic | Carrie Lam
Patrick Nip, the new minister in charge of the Civil Service Bureau. Felix Wong