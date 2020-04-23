Former Hong Kong chief executives Tung Chee-hwa (left) and Leung Chun-ying are the driving force behind a new coalition aimed at building support for pro-establishment candidates ahead of September’s Legco election. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coalition of Hong Kong heavyweights assembling to boost pro-Beijing candidates ahead of September’s Legco election
- Led by former city leaders Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying, the Hong Kong Coalition is lining up hundreds of prominent figures
- ‘The pro-establishment bloc will be doomed if they only rely on Carrie Lam’s administration to canvass support,’ one source said
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Former Hong Kong chief executives Tung Chee-hwa (left) and Leung Chun-ying are the driving force behind a new coalition aimed at building support for pro-establishment candidates ahead of September’s Legco election. Photo: K.Y. Cheng