The empty Legco chamber. The House Committee in Legco scrutinises bills before they are put to a vote. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Legco president makes move to wrest control of gridlocked House Committee from opposition stalling chair election
- Secretariat confirms Andrew Leung sought external legal advice last month on ‘unprecedented situation’
- But there is no confirmation on whether Leung will issue any directive or unseat pan-democrat Dennis Kwok, who has been presiding over meetings
