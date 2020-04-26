Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying was among those arrested on April 18. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s No 2 official and justice secretary say unlawful protest charges will not be dropped against 15 opposition camp activists amid international criticism
- Matthew Cheung and Teresa Cheng slam overseas comments over the arrests of opposition figures on April 18
- Attempts to convince prosecutors to abandon legal process will be ‘futile’, Cheng says
