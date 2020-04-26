Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying was among those arrested on April 18. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s No 2 official and justice secretary say unlawful protest charges will not be dropped against 15 opposition camp activists amid international criticism

  • Matthew Cheung and Teresa Cheng slam overseas comments over the arrests of opposition figures on April 18
  • Attempts to convince prosecutors to abandon legal process will be ‘futile’, Cheng says
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 10:58pm, 26 Apr, 2020

