Promoting new ideas in Hong Kong requires more than the government, says Alfred Sit, the new secretary for innovation and technology. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Market can be better judge of good ideas than government, new innovation chief admits
- Alfred Sit was asked why his bureau had previously turned down funding request for Covid-19 test kit
- Secretary also offers reassurances ‘smart’ lamp post scheme has been modified following concerns over facial recognition cameras
