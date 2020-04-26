Leung Chun-ying (left) and Tung Chee-hwa are conveners of the Hong Kong Coalition. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong pro-establishment coalition to recruit 1,000 members to support coronavirus recovery efforts and counter protesters’ ‘burn with us’ mentality

  • Conveners Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying say alliance has not been set up to boost the camp’s chances in coming legislative elections
  • Former city leaders say group will focus on livelihood issues such as helping university graduates to find jobs, and distributing masks in community
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:38pm, 26 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Leung Chun-ying (left) and Tung Chee-hwa are conveners of the Hong Kong Coalition. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE