Leung Chun-ying (left) and Tung Chee-hwa are conveners of the Hong Kong Coalition. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong pro-establishment coalition to recruit 1,000 members to support coronavirus recovery efforts and counter protesters’ ‘burn with us’ mentality
- Conveners Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying say alliance has not been set up to boost the camp’s chances in coming legislative elections
- Former city leaders say group will focus on livelihood issues such as helping university graduates to find jobs, and distributing masks in community
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Leung Chun-ying (left) and Tung Chee-hwa are conveners of the Hong Kong Coalition. Photo: Sam Tsang