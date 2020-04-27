People practice social distancing in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday. The Hong Kong government is hoping to bring 200 to 300 city residents stranded in the country home on Wednesday, according to a source. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: government targets Thursday to begin flying Hong Kong residents back from Pakistan, source says
- While details are still being hammered out, 200 to 300 Hongkongers are hoped to be aboard a Pakistan International Airlines flight
- An estimated 2,000 Hongkongers remain in Pakistan, with another 3,200 in India; both countries have barred international flights since late March
