Basic Law’s Article 22 ‘does not apply’ to Beijing’s liaison office, Hong Kong justice secretary says
- While it must still abide by the law, the office is not a central government department as described in the article and therefore not bound by it
- ‘Anyone can give a stance on supporting [a candidate] or not,’ Cheng says when asked if agency weighing in on election would constitute interference
