Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng addresses the media after attending a meeting at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Basic Law’s Article 22 ‘does not apply’ to Beijing’s liaison office, Hong Kong justice secretary says

  • While it must still abide by the law, the office is not a central government department as described in the article and therefore not bound by it
  • ‘Anyone can give a stance on supporting [a candidate] or not,’ Cheng says when asked if agency weighing in on election would constitute interference
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Sum Lok-kei
Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 5:31am, 28 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng addresses the media after attending a meeting at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE