Hong Kong Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes believes the issue raises important constitutional questions. Photo: Sam Tsang
Top lawyer asks government if Beijing could control Hong Kong’s prosecutors and judiciary, after justice chief says liaison office has supervisory powers

  • Bar Association chairman Philip Dykes wants clarification on breadth of Beijing’s power
  • Request comes day after city’s justice chief said Basic Law did not stop liaison office having supervisory power over Hong Kong
Alvin Lum
Updated: 3:34pm, 28 Apr, 2020

