Lawmaker Dennis Kwok joined the Competition Commission in 2018. Photo: Edmond So
Decision not to reappoint opposition legislator Dennis Kwok to Hong Kong’s competition watchdog was based on merit, city leader Carrie Lam says

  • Chief executive says there is no cap or minimum on appointment tenures, citing examples of members previously not reappointed after two years
  • But Civic Party lawmaker Dennis Kwok says the government should not ‘politicise’ appointments to public bodies
Alvin Lum
Updated: 8:02pm, 28 Apr, 2020

