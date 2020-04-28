Lawmaker Dennis Kwok joined the Competition Commission in 2018. Photo: Edmond So
Decision not to reappoint opposition legislator Dennis Kwok to Hong Kong’s competition watchdog was based on merit, city leader Carrie Lam says
- Chief executive says there is no cap or minimum on appointment tenures, citing examples of members previously not reappointed after two years
- But Civic Party lawmaker Dennis Kwok says the government should not ‘politicise’ appointments to public bodies
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
