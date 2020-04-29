Former Hong Kong lawmaker Martin Lee Chu-ming walks out of Central Police station after his arrest earlier this month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
US lawmakers want Mike Pompeo to highlight democracy activists’ arrests in Hong Kong autonomy evaluation

  • Round-up earlier this month included media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and ‘father of democracy’ Martin Lee Chu-ming
  • ‘Failing to address Beijing’s efforts to erode Hong Kong autonomy will undermine its people’s human rights,’ bipartisan lawmakers write US Secretary of State
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 8:25am, 29 Apr, 2020

