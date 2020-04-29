Former Hong Kong lawmaker Martin Lee Chu-ming walks out of Central Police station after his arrest earlier this month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
US lawmakers want Mike Pompeo to highlight democracy activists’ arrests in Hong Kong autonomy evaluation
- Round-up earlier this month included media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and ‘father of democracy’ Martin Lee Chu-ming
- ‘Failing to address Beijing’s efforts to erode Hong Kong autonomy will undermine its people’s human rights,’ bipartisan lawmakers write US Secretary of State
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Martin Lee Chu-ming walks out of Central Police station after his arrest earlier this month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen