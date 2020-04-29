The Hong Kong government has been looking into storing its online material in a database that will be accessible by the public.
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong government should keep pace with global standards in archiving online content: audit watchdog

  • Audit Commission criticises six-year delay in the implementation of a long-term electronic historical record that will be publicly available
  • Director of Administration Wing says archiving is technically complex and costly, and foreign governments have scaled back
Topic |   Accounting and Auditing
Alvin Lum
Alvin Lum

Updated: 8:31pm, 29 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong government has been looking into storing its online material in a database that will be accessible by the public.
READ FULL ARTICLE