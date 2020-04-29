The Hong Kong government has been looking into storing its online material in a database that will be accessible by the public.
Hong Kong government should keep pace with global standards in archiving online content: audit watchdog
- Audit Commission criticises six-year delay in the implementation of a long-term electronic historical record that will be publicly available
- Director of Administration Wing says archiving is technically complex and costly, and foreign governments have scaled back
