Coronavirus: Hong Kong protest organisers to set up street booths citywide after losing appeal against police ban on Labour Day march

  • Police decision upheld by appeal board, which ruled that proposed event by Confederation of Trade Unions poses a serious threat to public health
  • Group’s supporters say move could set a dangerous precedent that will allow authorities to ban rallies based just on health reasons
Natalie Wong and Danny Lee

Updated: 11:29pm, 29 Apr, 2020

Thousands of workers take to the streets on Labour Day last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
