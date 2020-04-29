Thousands of workers take to the streets on Labour Day last year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong protest organisers to set up street booths citywide after losing appeal against police ban on Labour Day march
- Police decision upheld by appeal board, which ruled that proposed event by Confederation of Trade Unions poses a serious threat to public health
- Group’s supporters say move could set a dangerous precedent that will allow authorities to ban rallies based just on health reasons
