Hong Kong is a city with an image problem after taking a battering from anti-government protests and the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government turns to global PR firms for second time in attempt to repair city’s tarnished image

  • After being turned down in September officials have set low bar in search for some help selling Hong Kong to the world
  • But political scientist ‘not optimistic’ about its chances of success
Cannix Yau
Updated: 4:58pm, 30 Apr, 2020

