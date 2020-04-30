Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong leader renews attack on opposition lawmakers for ‘political devastation’, pointing to stalled maternity leave bill
- Writing on Facebook ahead of Labour Day, Carrie Lam says the city is at a crucial stage in its battle against the pandemic
- Leader warns about resurgent violence as calls mount on social media for residents to take part in anti-government displays
Topic | Hong Kong protests
