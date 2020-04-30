Chris Patten is an outspoken critic of the Chinese government’s handling of Hong Kong affairs. Photo: AFP
Last Hong Kong governor Chris Patten asks UK to watch out for Beijing interference in city affairs
- Patten says to watch out for any future attempts by Beijing to ‘undermine the rule of law and to corrupt the electoral process in the months ahead’
- The plea comes as the ruling Conservative Party in Britain toughens up China policies
