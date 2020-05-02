Rupert Dover has pledged to cooperate with investigations by government departments. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Politics

Privacy watchdog urged to probe appearance of reporter’s photo on Facebook account after article alleges senior Hong Kong police officer Rupert Dover broke housing rules

  • Profile picture of Facebook account purported to belong to assistant police commissioner Rupert Dover’s wife was switched to that of reporter
  • Hong Kong Journalists Association urges privacy commissioner to follow up and investigate matter
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 10:19pm, 2 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Rupert Dover has pledged to cooperate with investigations by government departments. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE