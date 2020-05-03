Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong on Sunday continued its barrage of criticisms over the city’s affairs. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing liaison office slams US-funded report ‘filled with lies’ about national security law, Hong Kong protest movement

  • Liaison office continues to assert its authority with second blistering statement on Hong Kong affairs in two days
  • Establishment heavyweight Tam Yiu-chung, meanwhile, urges government to table controversial security law for consultation at Legco in September
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 11:40pm, 3 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong on Sunday continued its barrage of criticisms over the city’s affairs. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE