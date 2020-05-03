Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong on Sunday continued its barrage of criticisms over the city’s affairs. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing liaison office slams US-funded report ‘filled with lies’ about national security law, Hong Kong protest movement
- Liaison office continues to assert its authority with second blistering statement on Hong Kong affairs in two days
- Establishment heavyweight Tam Yiu-chung, meanwhile, urges government to table controversial security law for consultation at Legco in September
