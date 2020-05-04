Pro-establishment lawmaker Starry Lee is the incumbent chairwoman of the House Committee of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. Photo: Edmond So
President of Hong Kong’s Legislative Council Andrew Leung calls for pro-establishment heavyweight Starry Lee to handle ‘urgent matters’ amid backlog of bills

  • Leung says the call was based on external legal advice from senior counsels Benjamin Yu and Jenkin Suen
  • Yu and Suen are of the view that Starry Lee, as the incumbent chairwoman, has the powers to break the impasse over backlog of bills
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 4:38pm, 4 May, 2020

