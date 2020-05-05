Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying launched Hong Kong Coalition at its first press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong
Former Hong Kong leaders draft in city’s wealthiest tycoons, university presidents and other top public figures for coalition bid to revive city
- Hong Kong Coalition membership includes some of city’s biggest names such as business magnate Li Ka-shing and Chinese University’s Rocky Tuan
- Alliance led by C Y Leung and Tung Chee-hwa formed to revive city economy and challenge opposition camp’s ‘if we burn, you burn with us’ mentality
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Tung Chee-hwa and Leung Chun-ying launched Hong Kong Coalition at its first press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Winson Wong