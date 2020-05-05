Leo Goodstadt was head of Hong Kong’s Central Policy Unit from 1989 to 1997. Photo: Handout
Leo Goodstadt, top adviser in Hong Kong’s pre-handover government with a ‘passionate interest’ in the city, dies aged 81

  • As head of the Central Policy Unit, he devised strategies on political, economic and social issues for Hong Kong’s last two governors
  • He was one of the city’s greatest friends, says Chris Patten
Gary Cheung
Updated: 11:05pm, 5 May, 2020

