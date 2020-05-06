Protesters and police clash near Polytechnic University in November. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong anti-government protests: keep ‘political virus’ of unrest off streets, Beijing urges as Covid-19 eases

  • In its sixth such statement since April, the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office says ‘forces orchestrating the black violence’ want the city to break from China
  • Beijing’s two offices overseeing the city have been asserting their authority amid a controversy over the limits of their power
Gary Cheung and Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 3:13pm, 6 May, 2020

