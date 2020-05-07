Former Legislative Council president Andrew Wong warns that by convening a special meeting, the council could end up with two parallel meetings convened by rival camps. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Legislative Council could face legal challenges if it bypasses House Committee election process: former president Andrew Wong
- Wong warns that legislature could end up with two parallel committee meetings convened by rival camps
- Former House Committee chairwoman Miriam Lau says incumbent can convene meetings before a new chair chosen
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Former Legislative Council president Andrew Wong warns that by convening a special meeting, the council could end up with two parallel meetings convened by rival camps. Photo: Sam Tsang