Former Legislative Council president Andrew Wong warns that by convening a special meeting, the council could end up with two parallel meetings convened by rival camps. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council could face legal challenges if it bypasses House Committee election process: former president Andrew Wong

  • Wong warns that legislature could end up with two parallel committee meetings convened by rival camps
  • Former House Committee chairwoman Miriam Lau says incumbent can convene meetings before a new chair chosen
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Alvin Lum
Alvin Lum

Updated: 8:13am, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Legislative Council president Andrew Wong warns that by convening a special meeting, the council could end up with two parallel meetings convened by rival camps. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE