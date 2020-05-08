Starry Lee (centre) is in the eye of the storm as incumbent chairwoman of the House Committee standing for re-election. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong lawmakers set for chaotic showdown over control of key Legco committee, with scuffles not ruled out

  • Opposition will filibuster and use legal opinion from constitutional experts to accuse pro-Beijing heavyweight Starry Lee of conflict of interest
  • Lee’s camp bracing for violence, with alternative conference room as backup for stormy meetings
Alvin Lum and Natalie Wong

Updated: 7:30am, 8 May, 2020

