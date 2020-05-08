Xia Bao Long, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, met with city leader Carrie Lam last month in Shenzhen, according to sources. Photo: Weibo
Look into enacting national security law and ensure fair Legco elections, head of Hong Kong affairs office tells Carrie Lam
- Source says meeting between HKMAO director Xia Baolong and city leader took place in Shenzhen last month, against backdrop of Beijing’s agencies asserting their right to comment on local affairs
- Xia reportedly also raised incident of RTHK reporter questioning WHO on Taiwan’s membership
Topic | Hong Kong politics
