Xia Bao Long, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, met with city leader Carrie Lam last month in Shenzhen, according to sources. Photo: Weibo
Look into enacting national security law and ensure fair Legco elections, head of Hong Kong affairs office tells Carrie Lam

  • Source says meeting between HKMAO director Xia Baolong and city leader took place in Shenzhen last month, against backdrop of Beijing’s agencies asserting their right to comment on local affairs
  • Xia reportedly also raised incident of RTHK reporter questioning WHO on Taiwan’s membership
Gary Cheung and William Zheng

Updated: 9:12pm, 8 May, 2020

