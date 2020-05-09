Pan-democrat lawmaker Raymond Chan, pictured being removed from Legco’s chamber, is among those to make allegations relating to Friday’s mayhem. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lawmakers on both sides mull reporting rivals to police after Legislative Council row turned physical

  • Two opposition legislators say they are ready to make formal allegations of assault, pro-establishment side also considering filing complaints
  • Meeting of Legislative Council’s House Committee on Friday descended into scuffles, slanging matches amid row over panel gridlock
Alvin Lum
Updated: 7:58pm, 9 May, 2020

