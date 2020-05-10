Former Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying on Sunday argued against ‘the fallacy that [protesters] can set fire to shops [owned by people whose] political views were different from theirs’. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Former city leader says Hong Kong Coalition hopes to bolster economy, rule of law but cannot ‘do government’s job’
- Ex-chief executive Leung Chun-ying says pro-establishment group looking to help job situation for new graduates ‘regardless of political views’
- But knots of unrest ‘can only be untied one by one’ and private body does ‘not have the power’ to take on city government’s role
Topic | Hong Kong politics
