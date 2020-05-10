Riot police march towards Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang


Hong Kong protests: hundreds gather in shopping malls across city to chant slogans, stage singalongs

  • Officers armed with non-lethal guns enter Moko Mall in Mong Kok and fire what is believed to be a pepper ball to disperse protesters
  • Police also enter several other malls and ask demonstrators to leave, warning that they are violating public-gathering restrictions amid the pandemic
Sum Lok-kei and Tony Cheung

Updated: 5:37pm, 10 May, 2020

Riot police march towards Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
