Riot police march towards Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: hundreds gather in shopping malls across city to chant slogans, stage singalongs
- Officers armed with non-lethal guns enter Moko Mall in Mong Kok and fire what is believed to be a pepper ball to disperse protesters
- Police also enter several other malls and ask demonstrators to leave, warning that they are violating public-gathering restrictions amid the pandemic
