Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police arrest 230 at Mother’s Day protests, as local media groups slam treatment of journalists covering event

  • Police sources say ‘mass arrest’ tactic was intended to deter large crowds from building, while 4,000 officers are being shifted back to riot duty
  • Local paper condemns police for ‘violently interfering’ with reporters, while journalist union cites bag searches and pepper spraying of media
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei and Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:57pm, 11 May, 2020

Sunday’s mass arrest of anti-government protesters was the largest in months. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
