Police detained a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl covering anti-government protests in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: detainment of student reporter at mall demonstration sparks debate on press accreditation
- Several student-run online media platforms have sprung up since anti-government demonstrations began in June last year
- Some protesters are disguising themselves as reporters, police say, while educators feel minors should avoid covering dangerous events
Topic | Hong Kong protests
