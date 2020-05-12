Police detained a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl covering anti-government protests in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protests: detainment of student reporter at mall demonstration sparks debate on press accreditation

  • Several student-run online media platforms have sprung up since anti-government demonstrations began in June last year
  • Some protesters are disguising themselves as reporters, police say, while educators feel minors should avoid covering dangerous events
Phila Siu
Updated: 8:52am, 12 May, 2020

