Commissioner of Police Chris Tang says the experience of journalists covering protests on Sunday was ‘unsatisfactory’. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: police chief Chris Tang admits handling of journalists covering Mothers’ Day demonstrations was unsatisfactory
- Commissioner says officers were ‘not professional enough’ and vows to review their practices in a meeting with media representatives
- City leader Carrie Lam says she has asked the chief secretary to attend a meeting between police and journalists
Topic | Hong Kong protests
