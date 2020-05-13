Hong Kong riot police arrest protesters following clashes during an anti-extradition bill march in September. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police ‘systematically infringed’ human rights of protest arrestees, local group argues in report destined for UN
- Civil Rights Observer, which interviewed 45 arrestees, suggests force may have violated international treaties against torture
- One man told the group he was beaten with batons and had his head repeatedly slammed into the door of a police van, necessitating a hospital trip
