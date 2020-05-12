Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says the government has a “constitutional responsibility” to enact the national anthem law as soon as possible. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong lawmakers urged to pass national anthem law as soon as possible
- Controversial bill will receive its second reading in the legislature on May 27 and could be approved as early as June
- But opposition camp warns city’s leader that public concerns over the law should be addressed, pointing to upheaval caused by extradition bill
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung says the government has a “constitutional responsibility” to enact the national anthem law as soon as possible. Photo: AFP