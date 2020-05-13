Police’s handling of protests on June 12 and other dates are reviewed in the IPCC’s ‘fact-finding exercise’. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: police watchdog set to release report into force’s handling of last year’s unrest within days
- The Independent Police Complaints Council’s long-awaited review could be released as early as Friday, sources say
- It will lay out ‘only the facts’ relating to police’s handling of July 1 protests, the Prince Edward MTR crackdown and other incidents
