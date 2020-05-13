Police officers clear a shopping centre of protesters on May 10. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong Journalists Association slams reporter’s vulgar language against policewomen, urges media to stay objective
- HKJA says Civilian Reporters staff member violated usual conduct with his use of ‘rude and indecent’ language against policewomen
- Equality watchdog calls on the officers to file a complaint against the remarks, which were made as a protest was streamed live
Topic | Hong Kong protests
