Police officers clear a shopping centre of protesters on May 10. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong Journalists Association slams reporter’s vulgar language against policewomen, urges media to stay objective

  • HKJA says Civilian Reporters staff member violated usual conduct with his use of ‘rude and indecent’ language against policewomen
  • Equality watchdog calls on the officers to file a complaint against the remarks, which were made as a protest was streamed live
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 8:49pm, 13 May, 2020

