Legislative Council president Andrew Leung has appointed an ally to take control of the House Committee. Photo: Nora Tam
President seizes control of deadlocked Hong Kong legislature committee that sparked rare criticism from Beijing
- Andrew Leung appoints ally to run election for chairmanship of House Committee
- Opposition had successfully blocked progress of vote, meaning important laws could not be passed
