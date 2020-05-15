Legislative Council president Andrew Leung has appointed an ally to take control of the House Committee. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

President seizes control of deadlocked Hong Kong legislature committee that sparked rare criticism from Beijing

  • Andrew Leung appoints ally to run election for chairmanship of House Committee
  • Opposition had successfully blocked progress of vote, meaning important laws could not be passed
Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 3:43pm, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Legislative Council president Andrew Leung has appointed an ally to take control of the House Committee. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE