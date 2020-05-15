Carrie Lam said she had spent 10 hours reading the IPCC’s report. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: city leader Carrie Lam shelves independent review into what caused unrest

  • City leader says her priority is dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic
  • She pledges to accept the recommendations of the police watchdog’s report on officers’ conduct during last year’s disturbances
SCMP
Joyce Ng and Chris Lau

Updated: 7:09pm, 15 May, 2020

