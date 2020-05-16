Students sit for the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) at the Munsang College in Kowloon City on April 27. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s education under attack: outrage over history paper asking whether Japan did more good than harm to China during war years just the tip of the iceberg
- A university entrance exam question on pre-WWII Sino-Japanese relations that sparked outrage is the latest controversy to roil the sector
- But the city’s failure to implement the national education curriculum in 2012 and growing anti-mainland sentiment linked to liberal studies have long been issues
Topic | HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
