Controversy surrounds a Diploma of Secondary Education question on a history paper relating to Sino-Japanese relations. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong exam authority employees resign during controversy over history question on Japan’s relations with China

  • Two stand down from Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority, which was asked by Education Bureau to probe ‘inappropriate comments’ online
  • Resignations emerge as 40,000 sign petition accusing government of interfering with Diploma of Secondary Education exam
Kimmy Chung
Kimmy Chung

Updated: 7:16pm, 16 May, 2020

