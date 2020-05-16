Controversy surrounds a Diploma of Secondary Education question on a history paper relating to Sino-Japanese relations. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong exam authority employees resign during controversy over history question on Japan’s relations with China
- Two stand down from Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority, which was asked by Education Bureau to probe ‘inappropriate comments’ online
- Resignations emerge as 40,000 sign petition accusing government of interfering with Diploma of Secondary Education exam
Topic | Education
Controversy surrounds a Diploma of Secondary Education question on a history paper relating to Sino-Japanese relations. Photo: Handout