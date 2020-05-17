Anti-government protesters demonstrate at a mall on May 10. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy and unemployment rate could worsen, finance chief Paul Chan warns, saying resurgence of protests could be the greatest hurdle to recovery

  • Chan says he is not optimistic about the city’s economic outlook in the second quarter, as Covid-19 infections continue to emerge
  • Hong Kong jobless rate will hit a new high in April, with many sectors hit hard by social-distancing measures
Natalie Wong
Updated: 4:39pm, 17 May, 2020

