Anti-government protesters demonstrate at a mall on May 10. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong economy and unemployment rate could worsen, finance chief Paul Chan warns, saying resurgence of protests could be the greatest hurdle to recovery
- Chan says he is not optimistic about the city’s economic outlook in the second quarter, as Covid-19 infections continue to emerge
- Hong Kong jobless rate will hit a new high in April, with many sectors hit hard by social-distancing measures
