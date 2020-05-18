Democratic Party leader Wu Chi-wai (centre), with James To (left) and Andrew Wan (right), speak to the media on Sunday. Photo: Winson Wong
Democratic Party backs Hong Kong primary to find strongest opposition candidates for Legislative Council race
- The preliminary contest, slated for July, is an attempt to assemble a field with the best chance of taking control of the chamber in September’s election
- An online petition has been signed by more than 45,000 people who pledge to only support those who follow the results of the primary
