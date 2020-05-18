Opposition lawmakers and security guard clash in front of House Committee chairman Chan Kin-por. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lawmakers thrown out of key Legislative Council meeting after clash with security guards
- Legislators removed from House Committee after newly installed head Chan Kin-por arrives to run chairmanship election
- Committee has been at a standstill for months as opposition tries to block passing of laws
